Popular actor Ram Kapoor, who became a household name after appearing in multiple hit TV shows including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain among others, recently talked about how much salaries TV actors take, adding that if they manage their earnings wisely, they can accumulate their wealth for three to four generations. Ram cited the examples of Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar to corroborate his statements.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, the Udaan actor said, "When you make it to the top like Ronit Roy, Sakshi, and me, and you are sensible, then you have made enough for your three-four generations. I know Ronit and Sakshi have done this, and they are set for four generations. For 15–20 years, I made a salary cheque of a ridiculously high amount. If you are sensible with your investments, you are set. Television is a dog's life; if you make it, then it's fine. I started with 1500 a month and lived off Gautami's income for some time after the marriage."

Sharing more details about Ronit Roy and Sakshi Tanwar's weath, Ram added, "People like Ronit, he has a lot of houses, vacation homes, and such a fantastic villa in Goa. He has been sensible because he started in films, and he didn’t make it in films. He was a flop actor in films, and he didn’t have the money to eat. Then Ektaa Kapoor took him on. In television, he never looked back. He had seen failure, so when he got success, he respected it from day one. Same for Sakshi. She is a very sensible girl. She doesn’t like fancy cars like I do. She has enough money for six generations because she spends it very wisely. If you spend money wisely, then you will have money for a lot of things on television."

Though Kapoor also stated that some top TV stars also disappeared from the industry after they squandered their earnings as he concluded, "There were a lot of people who had hit shows, but they spent more money than they should, and when that show shut down and they didn’t get another show. They did not do well and disappeared."

