Rohit Verma reveals he saved Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra's marriage in 2014, says 'she is hungry for love'

"There were problems in their marriage in 2014 and I saved their marriage and made Karan understand where he was going wrong', said Rohit Verma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra-Rohit Verma/File photos

Popular television stars Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been in the news due to the controversial nature of their marriage as both of them have levied allegations against each other for extra-marital affairs. Nisha even filed a domestic violence case against Karan last year, which led to his arrest and bail.

Now, in a recent interview, popular celebrity designer Rohit Verma, who is a close friend of Nisha Rawal, has opened up about their marriage and even revealed that he saved their relationship eight years back in 2014 just two years after their marriage in 2012. Their son Kavish was born in 2017.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rohit said, “There were problems in their marriage in 2014 and I saved their marriage and made Karan understand where he was going wrong. But Nisha is that kind of a person that she is hungry for love. She came from a broken family and never got her father's love. Her mother brought her up with a lot of patience."

He continued, "All of Nisha's ex-boyfriends used to pamper her a lot. I have seen her journey. She is such a sensible girl and there's Sarasvati in her tongue. She can convince anyone. That's her plus point. That's her USP. She's not such a bad person. But when you stand with your friend and your friend goes on the wrong road, you have to tell them.”

READ | Karan Mehra claims estranged wife Nisha Rawal is having an affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Satia

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Karan held a press conference in Mumbai and revealed shocking details about Nisha alleging that she is having an extra-marital affair with her rakhi brother Rohit Satia with whom she is living in his home with their son Kavish. The actor even added that he is constantly getting death threats from unidentified numbers on his phone.

