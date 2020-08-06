Rohit Shetty donates portion of his earnings from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' to help cine workers

Rohit Shetty who has been hosting stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for a few years now and has decided to use a portion of his remuneration from the show to support workers such as the junior artistes, background dancers, stuntmen, lightmen, and others, by directly sending money to their accounts.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Rohit is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. Rohit Shetty had contributed to FWICE and the photographers who were homebound due to the lockdown caused by the COVID pandemic.

Rohit started to shoot for the show from Sunday and before that Farah Khan had hosted the first two episodes. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India is shot entirely in Mumbai, unlike past seasons that were mostly filmed in exotic foreign locales. This season has the champions from the previous season who did not win the show but gave a tough fight.

Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Jay Bhanushali are all-stars who are competing against each other. The show began on August 1. Reports state that Rithvik Dhanjani was the first one to win the Champion's jacket.

On the work front, as far as films are concerned, Rohit Shetty is currently awaiting the release of his film Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be reprising their respective cop characters from Rohit's previous films, Simmba and Singham and are all part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.