Television

'Another legend passes': Rohit Roy pays condolences to his father-in-law Arvind Joshi

Rohit Roy is married to Arvind Joshi's daughter and actor Manasi Joshi Roy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 09:20 AM IST

Gujarati theatre veteran Arvind Joshi breathed his last on Friday morning at Nanavati Hospital in Bombay. He was 84 years old. The actor is survived by his wife and two children: actor Sharman Joshi and Manasi Joshi Roy. Latter's husband and actor Rohit Roy took to his Instagram page and paid condolences to his late father-in-law. He posted a photo of Arvind and remembered his achievements as a Gujarati theatre legend.

Rohit wrote, "Another legend passes... I lost my father in law and Gujarati theatre lost its last legend... he strode the floorboards of practically every major theatre in India with charm, finesse and the confidence only seen in royalty.. small wonder then that he was regarded as a Monarch of Gujarati theatre... But more than anything, the world lost a nice guy... Rest in peace Arvind Bhai. I’m sure you’ll bump into my Dad up there and when u do, give him a huge hug for me and have a drink! Cheers! #arvindjoshirip @sharmanjoshi @manasijoshiroy @prerana_joshi01."

Joshi was associated more with the Gujarati stage than with films. He started his acting career with the film Chundadi Chokha released in 1961. Manher Desai and Nirupa Roy were in the lead roles. He acted in several films such as Sholay, Apmaan Ki Aag, Zunz Tujhi Majhi, Pyaar Ka Toofan, Ittefaq, Kharidar, Thikana, Chhota Aadmi, Uddhar, Naam, among others. He was also an assistant director for Ittefaq.

Joshi's last film was Jagat Jogini Maa Khodiyar released in 2006.

(Inputs from IANS)

