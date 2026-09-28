Roadies Rebirth: Rannvijay, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia's reality show to stream on two OTT platforms from this date

Roadies Rebirth, the 21st season of MTV's adventure reality show, will premiere on October 16 on JioHotstar, Netflix and MTV. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the season introduces an OGs vs NewGs format featuring Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.

Roadies Rebirth is bringing back old rivalries with a new twist. The 21st season of MTV's adventure reality show will see some of the most familiar faces from the Roadies history take on a new generation of Gang Leaders in a battle of OGs vs NewGs. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Roadies Rebirth will premiere on October 16 and stream every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Netflix, while also airing on MTV at the same time.

The makers unveiled the first poster and release date with a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new season. "Wahi purani aag laut aayi hai ek naye andaaz mein. Old rivalries, new contenders, one epic clash. A new legacy is rising. Roadies Rebirth starts 16th October, Fri-Sat 7PM only on JioHotstar, Netflix & MTV," the announcement read.

Roadies Rebirth: OGs vs NewGs

The biggest highlight of the new season is its OGs vs NewGs format. Six Gang Leaders will be divided into two teams. The OG team features Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali will represent the NewG team. The format sets up a clash between the established names from Roadies and its newer generation of reality stars, with the contestants battling it out under their respective Gang Leaders.

Rannvijay Singha's journey with Roadies

The latest season marks another chapter in Rannvijay Singha’s long association with the franchise. He was one of the most popular contestants in the first season and went on to join Roadies as a host and Gang Leader from Season 2 through Roadies Revolution, the 17th season. Sonu Sood then took over as host for Seasons 18 and 19, before Rannvijay returned with Season 20, Roadies: Double Cross. He will now continue as the host of Roadies Rebirth.

Who won Roadies 20?

The previous season was won by Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, from Elvish Yadav's gang. He took home the Roadies trophy, a Karizma XMR bike, and Rs 10 lakh in cash. Gullu has since had quite a run in reality television. He went on to win MTV Splitsvilla X6 and ZEE5's Maa Hai Na this year and is currently competing on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 on Colors TV.

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