Elvish Yadav's gang member Kushal Tanwar lifts Raodies Double Cross' winner's trophy, and the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner reacts to his another milestone.

Elvish Yadav stepped into the role of a gang leader in Roadies: Double Cross — and he made it count. On Sunday evening, his team member, Kushal Tanwar, fondly called Gullu, emerged as the winner of the season.

Reflecting on the win, Elvish said, “Double Cross ka theme tha, aur humne har move mein uska asli matlab dikhaya. System hang karna sirf shabd nahi, ek soch hai – aur aaj woh soch jeet gayi. Gang Elvish ne dikhaya ki asli game kaise khela jaata hai.”

He further praised Gullu, saying, “From Day 1, I saw fire in Gullu. He didn’t just win tasks, he won hearts. His journey defines what Roadies Double Cross is all about — unpredictability, loyalty, and passion. I couldn’t have asked for a better gang member in my debut season!”

Gullu had a dramatic and surprising journey on the show. Originally chosen by gang leader Gautam Gulati, he later switched to Elvish’s gang — a move that turned out to be game-changing. Right from the intense bidding round to building a deep bond with Elvish, Gullu’s time on the show had many twists.

His strategic thinking, emotional depth, and powerful task performances made him one of the season’s most memorable contestants. In the final challenge, which tested both mental toughness and physical strength, Gullu defeated Hartaj and Rishabh to lift the trophy. Along with the title, he also won ₹10 lakh in prize money.

After his big win, Gullu said, “Double Cross ka matlab sapne suna tha, maine karke dikhaya. Jab samjha ki Elvish bhai ke saath game next level jayega, maine decision liya — aur aaj trophy mere haath mein hai. Gang Elvish ne mujhe woh space diya jahan main full power mein khel saka.”

He also opened up about the tough road that led to his victory: “Winning Roadies Double Cross wasn’t just a title — it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone. This win is more than a trophy.” Roadies Double Cross was the 20th season of MTV Roadies.