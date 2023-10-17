Headlines

Before Deepika Padukone, this Padukone was Bollywood's superstar, died at a young age due to...

Roadies 19 winner Vashu Jain lashes out at gang leader Gautam Gulati, says 'because of his ego and fights...'

Emraan Hashmi reveals why his character, look in Tiger 3 was kept under wraps: 'Aditya Chopra was clear that he...'

Supreme Court verdict on same-sex marriage pleas: A timeline of the case

Meet Mamta Yadav, DU student, Haryana village's 1st IAS officer, passed UPSC exam twice with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Before Deepika Padukone, this Padukone was Bollywood's superstar, died at a young age due to...

Roadies 19 winner Vashu Jain lashes out at gang leader Gautam Gulati, says 'because of his ego and fights...'

Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: 5 records of India’s legendary spinner

7 simple ways you can avoid overeating

Strong bones: 6 dry fruits rich in Calcium

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Israel Hamas war day 10: Know about Israel’s special force unit Sayeret Matkal

Big update! Kangana Ranaut's emergency delayed once again; know when the film will release

Emraan Hashmi reveals why his character, look in Tiger 3 was kept under wraps: 'Aditya Chopra was clear that he...'

Not Dunki, Salaar, or Tiger 3 but this upcoming Indian film has already earned Rs 100 crore at box office before release

Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

HomeTelevision

Television

Roadies 19 winner Vashu Jain lashes out at gang leader Gautam Gulati, says 'because of his ego and fights...'

Roadies 19 saw contestants being split into Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati's gangs. Vashu Jain from Rhea's gang won the show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The latest season of the youth-based adenture reality show Roadies, dubbed MTV Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand has been won by Vashu Jain from Rhea Chakraborty's gang. He defeted Siwet Tomar from Prince Narula's gang and Prakram Dandona from Gautam Gulati's gang in the final episode telecast on Sunday, October 15.

Vashu, who hails from Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh, began his journey on the show as a member of the Prince Gang but was switched to Rhea's gang in the middle of the season. As he was placed in the actress's team, he started performing well and winning the tasks, but continued to support Prince's team as well till the finale.

In an interview with News18 Showsha after his victory, Vashu reflected back on his journey and also lashed out at Gautam Gulati, the third gang leader this season. Talking about his performance during Roadies 19, he said, "I was under a lot of pressure when I lost the first task. I made some mistakes in the tasks after that due to that pressure. We had some entertainment and dance-related tasks, which were not my forte. However, as soon as I went to Rhea ma’am’s gang, the first task after that was weapons-based, and I’m the best when it comes to weapons. My confidence boosted after that and later, all the tasks were related to my strengths."

Blaming Gautam for stealing the limelight from the contestants, Vashu added, "Prince bhai used to say that this show belongs to the contestants, so they should be the ones playing the game. However, because of Gautam sir’s ego and his fights, our moment to shine would get cut. The contestants wanted to give their points of view on many issues in the show. However, sometimes Gautam sir would suppress his team and not let them express themselves."

Vashu expressed his wish to participate in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss in the future, just like his mentor Prince, who eventually ended up winning all the three reality shows.

READ | Gautam Gulati feels he should have hosted Bigg Boss OTT instead of Karan Johar: 'He doesn't know anything...' | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Palestine conflict: When will the war end? Know possible outcomes for Hamas, Gaza residents

Meet Hollywood actress seen fighting with Katrina Kaif in just a towel in Tiger 3, has starred in Marvel films

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release postponed to next year, star shares reason: ‘My entire life’s earnings...’

Happy Navratri 2023: Best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family, friends

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE