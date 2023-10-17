Roadies 19 winner Vashu Jain lashes out at gang leader Gautam Gulati, says 'because of his ego and fights...'

Roadies 19 saw contestants being split into Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati's gangs. Vashu Jain from Rhea's gang won the show.

The latest season of the youth-based adenture reality show Roadies, dubbed MTV Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand has been won by Vashu Jain from Rhea Chakraborty's gang. He defeted Siwet Tomar from Prince Narula's gang and Prakram Dandona from Gautam Gulati's gang in the final episode telecast on Sunday, October 15.

Vashu, who hails from Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh, began his journey on the show as a member of the Prince Gang but was switched to Rhea's gang in the middle of the season. As he was placed in the actress's team, he started performing well and winning the tasks, but continued to support Prince's team as well till the finale.

In an interview with News18 Showsha after his victory, Vashu reflected back on his journey and also lashed out at Gautam Gulati, the third gang leader this season. Talking about his performance during Roadies 19, he said, "I was under a lot of pressure when I lost the first task. I made some mistakes in the tasks after that due to that pressure. We had some entertainment and dance-related tasks, which were not my forte. However, as soon as I went to Rhea ma’am’s gang, the first task after that was weapons-based, and I’m the best when it comes to weapons. My confidence boosted after that and later, all the tasks were related to my strengths."

Blaming Gautam for stealing the limelight from the contestants, Vashu added, "Prince bhai used to say that this show belongs to the contestants, so they should be the ones playing the game. However, because of Gautam sir’s ego and his fights, our moment to shine would get cut. The contestants wanted to give their points of view on many issues in the show. However, sometimes Gautam sir would suppress his team and not let them express themselves."

Vashu expressed his wish to participate in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss in the future, just like his mentor Prince, who eventually ended up winning all the three reality shows.



