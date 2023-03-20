Roadies 19: Show's first teaser announces 'on-ground audition,' here's how you can participate

Roadies 19

Roadies 19: The brand-new season of the adventure reality television show, Roadies is back with its 19th season on MTV India! The teaser of the latest season of MTV Roadies promises an unparalleled adrenaline rush, with a riveting theme based on ‘Karm Ya Kaand’! The short teaser of MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand gives us a taste of the epic adventure that lies ahead, hinting at strategic and tactical challenges for aspiring contestants in the metaphorical journey forged in fate, power, and actions.

MTV India dropped the teaser on their Instagram and even announced the audition for the show. Sharing the teaser, the channel captioned the announcement with the post, "Kaha tha na hum sun rahe hai. Time aagaya hai apne andar ke Roadie ko jagane ka kyuki Roadies auditions are finally back. Ab karlo khud ko ready because we are coming to your city."

Here's the teaser

Here's how you can participate

MTV Roadies will continue the tradition of on-ground auditions, and like in previous seasons, the crew will visit cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkatta, Chandigarh and other cities to pick the best for the show. Roadies' on-ground auditions are one of the most interesting phases of the show. The group discussions, followed by viva and interactions with the judges always impress Roadies' loyal audience. Currently, Roadies Season 18, Journey in South Africa is being headlined by Sonu Sood as the judge, and the grand finale of the show will take place on July 10, Saturday, at 10 PM.

The show's first season started in 2003 with Cyrus Sahukar as the host and Raghu Ram as the judge. Rannvijay was the winner of the show. After winning the title, Rannvijay become the face of the show, and he judged multiple seasons of Roadies with Raghu Ram. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also the winner of Roadies Season 2.