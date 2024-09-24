Twitter
Rithvik Dhanjani to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Actor says 'I like...'

Here's how Rithvik Dhanjani has reacted to rumours of him being a confirmed contestant in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 09:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rithvik Dhanjani to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Actor says 'I like...'
Rithvik Dhanjani/Instagram
Ever since the promo was released, Bigg Boss 18 has created a buzz and several names have surfaced as potential contestants for the upcoming season, which is being hosted by none other than Salman Khan. Among them was actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Amid speculations that Rithvikk has been approached for show, the actor on Tuesday took to his Instagram story to refute the claims.

He wrote, "Fake news alert!! It's not my cup of tea; it's too much work to get locked up, and I like it that way! Requesting the media please let's not make incorrect headlines with my name. There's enough good things to talk about."

RD

The first promo for Bigg Boss 18, released last week, featured only Salman's voice introducing this season's theme: 'Time Ka Taandav' (the havoc of time). A new promotional clip aired on Sunday night, showcasing Salman in a dark blue shirt and black suit, standing atop a massive ticking clock. In the video, he elaborates on the theme, stating that while the Bigg Boss eye has traditionally focused on the present, it will now also explore the past and future. The promo is visually captivating, with Salman embarking on a journey reminiscent of a time machine, surrounded by hourglasses, masks, and cameras. He concludes with a powerful reiteration of the season's theme 'Time ka Taandav.'

Salman Khan has been a staple of the show since its fourth season in 2010, having also hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema. The inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The previous season, Bigg Boss 17 saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner.

Talking about Rithvik, he is best known for playing the role of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in TV series Pavitra Rishta. He has also hosted and participated in many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

