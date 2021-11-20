‘Rishte gaye bhaad mein’: Shamita Shetty makes a comeback, puts Nishant Bhat in witness box on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Fans of Shamita Shetty, rejoice! The actress has made a big return to the show and has grilled Nishant Bhat to the core.

As soon as Shamita entered the house, she called Nishant Bhat to the witness box and interrogated him. "Aapke liye relationship important hai ya game important hai?" she asked Nishant.

Shamita Shetty had previously left the show due to health issues, but it looks like everything is fine and the 'Queen' is ready to take over the house.

Her partner Raqesh Bapat, whom she grew close to on Bigg Boss OTT, had also left Bigg Boss 15 owing to kidney stone discomfort. It was unclear whether he'll return to the residence after therapy.

He later clarified the situation by announcing on Instagram last week that he will not be returning to the show due to health issues.

He wrote, “To My Family, I call all of you family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and s0 much positivity. Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first! I've formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named 'ShaRa'.