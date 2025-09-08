Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'

In the early episodes of Rise & Fall, actress, choreographer Dhanashree Verma has broken the silence on her troubled marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma
The drama in Rise and Fall hit another level when Dhanashree Verma finally opened up about her marriage. In an emotional moment, she admitted that even though she faced disrespect, she never chose to hit back. She said, “In a marriage, you’re also responsible for your partner’s respect. I could have disrespected him, too, but I didn’t. Do you think I don’t have things to say as a woman? Of course I do. But he was my husband, and I respected him then, and I still have to respect him now.”

Her words carried both pain and strength. It almost felt like she was holding back secrets that could shake everything, but she chose silence instead. Many saw it as a subtle dig at her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, while others felt it was simply Dhanashree choosing dignity over drama. Either way, it was a powerful mic-drop moment that shook the house.

About Yuzvendra and Dhanashree's marriage

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree met during the 2020 lockdown when he joined her online dance classes. Their bond quickly turned into love, and they got engaged in August 2020 and married in December 2020 in Gurugram. But by mid-2022, cracks had started to show. They lived apart for 18 months before filing for divorce in February 2025. The divorce was finalised on March 20, 2025, with Chahal paying ₹4.75 crore as alimony. Both cited “compatibility issues” as the reason.

Where to watch Rise and Fall 

This week, the house is divided into Workers and Rulers. Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha are the Workers. Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh rule the throne. You can catch Rise and Fall every day for free—on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

