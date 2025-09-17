Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic', cites she let Bali win after their ugly argument: 'Let people know what...'
After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...
DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row
Donald Trump wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday amid tariff row: 'Fully committed to...'
Donald Trump makes BIG statement on TikTok, says ‘very good deal...’, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on...
Somy Ali reveals if Salman Khan ever hit her head with bottle: 'I knew he would get physically abusive with me'
Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why
Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'
Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Google’s Gemini AI saree trend, ‘Itna lazy ho gaya...’; watch his hilarious take
Rs 1 worth to Rs 579 crore deal with BCCI: A look at Apollo Tyres' journey of becoming Team India jersey sponsor
TELEVISION
After the heated argument between Aahana Kumra and Bali, her close friend, Arjun Bijlani, extended support and also asked her to play fearlessly.
The digital reality show Rise and Fall is gaining popularity every day, and the reason is the fusion of emotions with some interesting tasks. Recently, the show witnessed an emotional uproar moment when actress Aahana Kumra was mocked, ridiculed, and insulted. Her verbal argument with Bali turned ugly, with both sides going below the belt. Aahana broke down due to the harsh words of Bali, and he got criticism for it. While the game is known for its high-pressure tasks and intense competition, emotions often run high, and this time it was Aahana who couldn’t hold back her tears.
What happened between Aahana Kumra and Bali
It all kicked off during the nominations task, when there was already tension between contestants. Aahana scolded Bali, "Tameez se baat karo." Bali responded aggressively: “Main baat hi nahi karna chahta, muh mat lago mere. (I don’t want to talk; don’t come near my face)." Bali retaliated with insults: calling her “bekar aurat,” “ghatiya aurat,” and questioning whether she has any sense, "Tere mein akal hai?” The fight got more personal — Aahana criticised Bali’s upbringing, saying his parents should have taught him manners.
Arjun Bijlani is advising Aahana Kumra on her game
After the heated fight, actor Arjun Bijlani was seen stepping in to comfort her. He encouraged Aahana to stay strong and reminded her that the best way forward is to be her authentic self. Arjun said, “Don’t be diplomatic like others. It’s a game show—let people know what’s going on with you. Stay strong and be yourself.” Arjun reminded Aahana that, like him, even she's a ruler in the game, and she should realise the true potential of the position before it gets too late for her.
What made this moment even more special is the fact that Arjun and Aahana share a personal bond that goes beyond the show. The two go a long way as college friends, and their connection was evident in the way Arjun stood by her during the tough moment.
Also read: Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'