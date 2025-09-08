Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh offers role to Akriti Negi amid Anjali Raghav row, says 'maine 250 se zyada...; Watch

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...
TELEVISION
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has stepped into the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, just days after making headlines for a controversy involving actress Anjali Raghav.
A video from a promotional event in Lucknow for their song Saiya Seva Kare showed Pawan allegedly touching Anjali’s waist inappropriately, sparking criticism. Anjali later condemned the act and announced she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. Pawan apologised on Instagram, clarifying he had no wrong intentions and expressing regret if his actions hurt her.
In the premiere episode of Rise And Fall, which aired on September 6, Pawan was seen chatting with Splitsvilla X5 winner Akriti Negi. When she revealed she had never acted in films, he offered her a role, stating, “Maine 250 se zyada filmein ki hain.” Akriti, surprised, asked if he was serious, to which he confirmed.
The show features an eclectic mix of contestants, including Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubbra Sait, and others, setting the stage for an eventful season.