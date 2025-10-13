Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Rise and Fall: Major twist ahead of grand finale, these two contestants get eliminated, leaving Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma shocked

Ahead of the grand finale, Rise and Fall witnessed two major evictions that left everyone shocked.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rise and Fall: Major twist ahead of grand finale, these two contestants get eliminated, leaving Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma shocked
A still from Rise and Fall
The latest episode of Rise and Fall enjoyed a major twist with not one but two eliminations. The nominated contestants, Akriti Negi, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, and Nayandeep Rakshit, held their breath as the voting took place.

First, the rulers voted, and Kiku was eliminated, making him the first elimination of the night. After that, the basement contestants, Bali, Aarush Bhola, and Manisha Rani, chose Aditya.

After the eliminations were announced, emotions ran high, and Bali and Aditya, who have often been found on opposite sides, enjoyed a moment of reconciliation.

Aditya apologised to Bali, leading to an emotional hug between the two. Meanwhile, Dhanashree and Arbaaz were also unable to hold back their tears, expressing their grief at Aditya leaving the Rise and Fall house.

With Kiku and Aditya eliminated, the game has entered its final stretch. The remaining contestants, Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel, are now gearing up for their final showdown.

During the episode, Akriti also admitted to regretting her actions towards Arjun earlier in the game. She said, “Jis din mere family member aaye, usi din mujhe realise hogya tha ki maine thoda zyada react kar diya, aur usi ke agle din maine Arjun sir ko sorry bhi bol diya tha. (The day my family members came, I realised that I had overreacted a bit, and the very next day I also apologised to Arjun sir.)”

This week, the 'Rise and Fall' house has been split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel enjoy the throne as Rulers. Rise and Fall airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

