Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'

A crucial decision was made by the ultimate ruler during the latest episode of Rise and Fall, nominating Anaya Bangar for the Ultimate Fall. As everyone was absorbing the shock, a heated argument took place between Aditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda.

It all started after Aditya confronted him, "Aap kya mujhe ye pagal wagal bolte rehte ho, aap har baar red room mein mujhe target karte rehte ho (Why do you keep calling me crazy, and keep targeting me every time in the red room?)." Kiku replied, saying that he found it funny, but Aditya shot back that it was offensive.

While Aditya accused Kiku of lacking the courage to take names directly, Kiku claimed that he has always raised his points. Aditya even challenged Kiku to face him in any form of task, "Physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, koi bhi challenge kar lo.(Pick any challenge, be it physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual)."

Kiku dismissed his statement as arrogance, while Aditya countered, "Jo game mai pehle din se khel raha hoon, aaj bhi wahi khel raha hoon. Aapki tarah palta-palti nahi kar raha hoon (The game that I have been playing since the first day, I am still playing the same today. I am not flipping like you)."

Later, Kiku broke down in front of Arbaaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma, admitting, "Mujhe game se problem nahi hai yaar, mujhe is type ke attitude se problem hai (I have no problem with the game, but I do have a problem with this type of attitude)." On the other hand, Aditya vented to Nayandeep Rakshit, bluntly stating that in his eyes, the weakest player in the game is Kiku.

At the moment, the Rise and Fall house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel enjoying the throne as Rulers.

Hosted by the Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover, Rise and Fall streams on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM daily.

