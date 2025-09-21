Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has left Rise And Fall after two weeks for election commitments, prompting an emotional farewell from housemates, especially Dhanashree Verma, who promised to wear.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 21, 2025

Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'
Image credit: Instagram
Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh has exited the reality show Rise And Fall just two weeks after it premiered, leaving his fellow contestants — including close friends Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Akriti Negi visibly stunned.

Known in the industry as the ‘TRP king,’ Pawan chose to leave mid-way to honour commitments to the nation and to focus on the upcoming elections. His departure was a deeply emotional moment for the house. Dhanashree Verma, who shared a special bond with him inside the show, became tearful and promised to fulfil one of his wishes to wear a saree on the show.

Choking up, she told him, “Pawan ji, aap ghar mein sabke saath bahut izzat se baat karte the. Aap ghar ka mahaul accha banakar rakhte the. Hum aapko miss karenge. Aap sirf do hafte hamare saath rahe, lekin aapne sabit kar diya ki mushkil game ko dil se khela ja sakta hai. Pawan ji, ab meri tareef kaun karega? Jaisi aapki ichchha thi, ek din main saree zaroor pehnungi.”

Before leaving, Pawan addressed his housemates with warmth and gratitude, making clear that the ties forged inside the game meant a lot to him. He said, “Saare bhai, mere saare saathi dil ke kareeb hain. Aap bahut acche hain, sir. Yeh game hai yaar, game chal raha hai. Phir bahar milenge toh haath toh milayenge, gale bhi lagayenge, baitheinge, khayenge, enjoy karenge, ghoomenge. Jo bhi hua, jaise bhi hua, agar insaan ek doosre ke liye haath badha de toh usse koi chhota ya bada nahi ho jaata.”

He signed off on an affectionate note for everyone, adding, “Jab bhi yaad karo main aa jaaunga.”

A lighter, playful subplot during Pawan’s stay involved encouraging Dhanashree to embrace traditional Indian looks on camera. It began when Pawan teased her about wearing a bindi; amused, Dhanashree joked about it. In one episode, Pawan even looked straight into the camera and asked the makers to send her bindis in different colours.

When Dhanashree said she would need Indian outfits to match the bindis, Pawan cheekily remarked, “Mujhe aise feel ho raha hai ki inke shareer pe saree bohot acchi jamegi. Agar aapko nahi jamm raha toh payment mein karwa dunga.”

Pawan’s exit marks one of the early shocks of the season, and the emotional goodbyes underline the bonds and alliances forming inside the Rise And Fall house. His decision to leave for political duties has left fans and contestants alike reflecting on the fleeting yet powerful friendships reality shows often produce.

