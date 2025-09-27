Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch

Aarush Bhola’s fiery argument with Ashneer Grover over foul language has shaken Rise and Fall.

The drama in Rise andFall is only getting bigger with every episode. Recently, contestant Aarush Bhola got into a major fight with host Ashneer Grover after he asked Ashneer not to use foul language against him.

In the new promo, Aarush firmly told him that he would never accept anyone disrespecting him. But Ashneer, known for his sharp tongue, called him “Bali ka chela.” This remark angered Aarush even more, and he warned that if the insults continued, he would walk out of the show. The intense exchange shocked the other contestants, and viewers are now curious if Aarush will actually quit.

This isn’t the first time Ashneer has had to step in during heated moments on the show. In an earlier weekend episode, he had reprimanded contestant Arbaz Patel after a physical fight with Aarush. Ashneer reminded Arbaz that a simple “I’m sorry” could have ended the matter, but Arbaz responded aggressively, saying, “Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.” To this, an angry Ashneer replied, “Chal ukhad lenge tereko.”

Ashneer then issued a stern warning, making it clear that physical fights would not be tolerated on Rise and Fall. He said, “Ye jo physical hua na, mai weekend pe nahi aunga, mai week day pe aake tereko gale se pakad ke bahar nikal ke jaunga.”

This week, the game continues with the house divided into Workers and Rulers. The Workers include Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha. On the Rulers’ side are Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh.

With tempers running high and rivalries growing sharper, Rise and Fallpromises more drama and confrontations in the episodes ahead.