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Rise and Fall 2: It's Poonawalla vs Poonawalla; Tehseen makes wild-card entry, says Shehzad 'mere aane se silent ho gaya'

Rise and Fall 2 will bring an interesting twist, with two brothers facing each other for the ultimate trophy.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 01:33 PM IST

Rise and Fall 2: It's Poonawalla vs Poonawalla; Tehseen makes wild-card entry, says Shehzad 'mere aane se silent ho gaya'
Tehseen and Shehzad Poonawalla (Image source: Screengrab)
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Rise and Fall 2, the captive reality show, has hit an interesting point, as brothers Shehzad and Tehseen Poonawalla came face-to-face. In the upcoming episode, the show's host, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, bowled an interesting googly for the rulers and workers. The show is all set for a family face-off, and Shehzad got a big surprise as his political commentator brother, Tehseen Poonawalla, makes a dramatic entrance as a wild-card contestant. 

In a promo from the upcoming episode, host Sehwag welcomes Tehseen in humorous style with a cheeky remark about having two Poonawallas against each other on the show. Tehseen takes a dig at his brother, Shehzad Poonawalla, saying that his arrival silenced his ever-talkative brother.

Tehseen challenged Shehzad that he will win Rise and Fall 2

Sehwag introduces Tehseen, saying, "Aap ek Poonawalla ko jhel nahi paa rahe the. Main do karne wala hoon (You couldn't handle one Poonawalla. Now, I'm bringing in two)." Tehseen look at Shehzad, comments on his reaction, admitting that all are excited to see him, except one, looking at Shehzad. Taking a dig at his younger brother, Tehseen says, "Shehzad kabhi bhi chup nahi hota hai, mere aane se yeh silent ho gaya (Shehzad is never quiet, but my arrival has silenced him)." Sehwag further fuels the tension between them, saying that Shehzad believes only one Poonawalla will win the show. Tehseen confidently counters him, "Aur woh Poonawalla main hoon (And that Poonawalla is me)."

Watch the promo

Tehseen reacted to his entry

Tehseen also reacted to the promo on X, with a message for viewers. He was replying to an X handle that shared the promo, hinting at the brothers' face-off,  which was further established by Shehzad's reaction. Tehseen wrote, "Whoever wins, a Poonawalla will always Rise & no one, no one should Fall!"

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'discomfort, violating' experience during Ram Charan's Peddi, admits her role propagated sexual assault: 'I'm going to get sh*t'

For the unversed, Tehseen is a political commentator who previously participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. His entry into Rise and Fall 2 brings him back to the reality television space, this time alongside his brother. 

When and where to watch Rise and Fall 2

Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall 2 premiered on September 26. New episodes stream daily at 12 pm IST on Prime Video and MX Player.

 

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