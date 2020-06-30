RIP TikTok! 'Thank you for saving our country': Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Kushal Tandon celebrate ban on Chinese apps

On June 29, 2020, Government of India announced the banning of 59 Chinese-based mobile applications which also include TikTok, CamScanner, UC Browser among others. As soon as the announcement was made, several Indian rejoiced on social media pages and hailed the decision. On banning these apps, Government issued a statement which read a list of 59 apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma reacted to the news by tweeting, "Thank you for saving our country. This Virus named Tik Tok should never be allowed again!"

While Kushal Tandon quote tweeted a tweet as "Finally".

Kamya Panjabi also wrote, "Superbbbbbbb @PMOIndia excellent news #JaiHind #BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottChineseApps".

Whereas Manveer Gurjar tweeted, "#TikTok banned in India @CarryMinati... to kaise hai aap log? Meanwhile #tiktokers".

Karanvir Bohra also shared a video on his reaction to the ban of Chinese Apps and wrote, "Happy with the step our government had taken....people wonder what they can do for their country? I'd say every bit counts, this is a good start. #DELETE #ChineseAppsBlocked".

Meanwhile, the apps which are banned are TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog, Beutry Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video - QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault-Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser and Hago Play With New Friends. The banned apps also include Cam Scanner, Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, and DU Privacy.