RIP Pista Dhakad: Salman Khan mourns death of 'Bigg Boss 14' talent manager

Bigg Boss 14 talent manager Pista Dhakad's death has shocked many. Several celebrities associated with the reality show took to their social media pages and paid condolences to her who died in an accident. Now, Salman Khan grieved for Pista by sharing a photo with her. He posted the photo with a note stating, "Rest in peace Pista..." Since Pista's death, the superstar's photo with her has become viral on the Internet.

Earlier Prince Narula had paid condolence to Pista by writing, "Tu wo insan thi jisko koi kabhi bhool nahi payega bro. Tu hum sab k dil mein aise hai jaise pata nahi bachpan se saath ho. Tere jaisa positive insaan nahe dekha jo sabka acha aur humesha khush rehte tha. Pata nahi tha abhe jab main Tu aur yuvi goa gaye the wo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar payega. Humari industry mein bhe aur aur humare zindagi main bhe (You are a person one can never forget, bro. You remain etched in our hearts as if we knew each other since childhood. Never seen a positive person like you, who wished well to all and was always happy. Didn't know your Goa trip with Yuvi and I would be the last one. No one can fill your void, in the industry as well as our lives). Love u always. Last night she met with na accident."

Meanwhile, check out Salman's tweet for Pista below:

Talking about the tragic accident, Spotboye had quoted, "Yesterday, the team was shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on their Film City set. Post their pack up, Pista with one of her assistants left on an Activa. Since it was dark on the roads, their Activa slipped into a hole and both fell from the bike. The other person was on the right whereas Pista was on the left that's when a vanity van came from behind and unknowingly ran over her. The girl who was 24-year-old died on the spot."