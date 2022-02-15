Ridhi Dogra reacts to ex-husband Raqesh Bapat's romantic Valentine video with Shamita Shetty

Before getting into a relationship with Shamita Shetty in 2021, Raqesh Bapat was married to Ridhi Dogra for eight years from 2011 to 2019. Raqesh and Shamita met inside 'Bigg Boss OTT', the first digital-only version of the popular reality show, and fell in love with each other.

On Valentine's Day 2022, the 'Tum Bin' actor shared a romantic reel with the 'Mohabbatein' actress on his Instagram handle. As a caption, he wrote, "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day #love #ShaRa". The two are seen enjoying a yacht ride in the video and as soon as the lovey-dovey couple is about to share a kiss, the video ends. Raqesh chose the serene title track of 'Gehraiyaan' as the background music for his Valentine video.

Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi, who was last seen in the ZEE5 web series 'The Married Woman', took to the comments section and wrote, "Be blessed you both!" and added four evil eyes emojis. Netizens praised Ridhi for supporting her ex-husband with replies such as "I find you a pure soul. Very very very decent and elegant lady. Way mature. God bless" and "so proud to see ex-couples supporting each other. This is the right world we want to live in where we respect each other until the end."

Earlier on Monday, Shamita had wished everyone Happy Valentine's Day by uploading a boomerang video with her beau. The two have been spending time with each other since Shamita came out of 'Bigg Boss 15' after finishing in fourth place. Raqesh had also entered the house but he had to walk away within five days from the Salman Khan-hosted show due to serious health concerns.