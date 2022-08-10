Ridhi Dogra reacts to being trolled after ex-husband Raqesh Bapat's breakup with Shamita Shetty

Ridhi Dogra-Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty/File photos

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty fell in love with each other after their stint in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT last year. But the couple's relationship was short-lived as the couple parted ways last month when the Tum Bin actor and the Mohabbatein actress officially announced their breakup on their social media handles.

Raqesh was married to popular television actress Ridhi Dogra for eight years from 2011-2019. After his separation from Shamita, the #ShaRa (SHAmita + RAqesh) fans started blaming Ridhi and targeting the Savitri actress for her ex-husband's breakup. Now, she has broken her silence on the same.

Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday, August 9, Ridhi penned a long note requesting the trolls to stop the negativity. She wrote, "Ok Guys! I’m seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post our marriage and I stand by ALL my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves."

Her note continued, "And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I’m being constantly being pulled into is not even remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity."

"I truly want to send you all love and healing. But Of course… After this explanation (that I honestly don’t need to give but I’m doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative And If beating me down helps you Channelize your hurt I’m happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all", Ridhi concluded her note.



READ | Ridhi Dogra reacts to ex-husband Raqesh Bapat's romantic Valentine video with Shamita Shetty

For the unversed, Ridhi has always been supporting Raqesh and Shamita's relationship before their breakup as she had appreciated their chemistry on social media several times.