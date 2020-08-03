Richa Bhadra aka Chakki of 'Khichdi' tested positive for coronavirus

Richa Bhadra, who is popular for her role as Chakki Parekh in Khichdi has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a post regarding the same. It read as "Hi everyone, I have been tested positive for Covid-19 this morning... BMC is informed about the same and I am home quarantined at the moment... although I have mild symptoms, I would advise all those who have been in close proximity with me over the last few days to get themselves tested."

She concluded her post shared on August 1, 2020, by writing, "Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. Please be safe and take care. #covid19".

Check out the post below:

As per BollywoodLife, Richa told a portal, "I was facing mild symptoms and got myself tested a day before. I tested positive. I just came from Allahabad, where my husband is staying. From a few days, I couldn’t taste or smell anything. Be it perfume or food. I was asking my mom about why the food is tasteless. Also, I had a cough and cold. So I thought that it’s better to get myself checked. The BMC officials have been very helpful and supportive."

Apart from Khichdi, Richa has also been a part of several shows namely Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Instant Khichdi and Mrs. Tendulkar.

Last year, there were reports making the rounds that she is likely to be a part of the reality show, Bigg Boss.