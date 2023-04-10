Rhea Chakraborty takes subtle dig at trolls in comeback as 'gang leader' on MTV Roadies, Sushant Singh Rajput fans react

Rhea Chakraborty in a promo for MTV Roadies

Rhea Chakraborty is back on screen almost three years after she was sidelined after the controversy in the aftermath of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea, an actress herself, had been the subject of investigation by various government agencies in the cases relted to Sushant’s death. On Monday, the actress announced her comeback to showbiz as one of the ‘gang leders’ on the reality show MTV Roadies.

MTV Roadies shared videos on social media on Monday morning where they revealed the new gang leaders for the upcoming season. One of the videoo, which was cross-posted by Rhea as well, revealed that the actress is one of the gang leaders this season. The video began with a masked shot of a woman dressed in leather gear landing in a room before the next shot reveals it’s Rhea Chakraborty.

The actress then speaks to the camera and says, “Aapko kya laga, main waapis nahi aaungi, darr jaungi? Darrne ki baari kisi aur ki hai (What did you think, I won’t return? I’ll be scared? It’s time for someone else to be scared).” She then says she will meet everyone at the auditions. Fans had mised reactions to the reveal. While many like Aparshakti Khurana exclaimed in surprise, some said they ‘can’t wait to watch Rhea’. However, fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput were not too pleased. “Why did you get her? I will never watch this show now,” read one angry comment. Several others reacted in the same vein.

The other two gang leaders for this season of Roadies are Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. The auditions are set to kick off on April 13 in Chandigarh followed by several pther cities, including Delhi, Indore, and Pune.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship when the latter died suddenly at the age of 34 in June 2020. After allegations of murder and foul play, the death was ruled a suicide following investigations. However, Rhea and her brother Shouvik were taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case linked to Sushant’s death. The duo were also investigated by several other agencies before being released the following year.