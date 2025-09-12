Revealed: How is Karisma Kapoor dealing with Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance dispute? 'She is in Mumbai and totally...'

Even though Karisma Kapoor is not directly involved in the legal battle over her late ex-husband's estate, she is representing her children, Samaira and Kiaan, who have both alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, has attempted to forge their father's will to gain control over his assets.

Just a few days ago, Sunjay Kapur's two children from his marriage to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share in their father's estimated Rs 30000 crore estate. While both parties are currently fighting it out in the court of law, Karisma Kapoor has been mum on the issue and has refrained from releasing any statements about the legal dispute. However, do you know Karisma Kapoor is actually dealing with this controversy?

Karisma Kapoor's reaction to her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor's inheritance dispute

A source was cited by Hindustan Times as saying that Karisma Kapoor is hell bent on focusing on her professional life amid Sunjay Kapur's inheritance dispute. The insider was quoted as saying, "At the moment, Karisma is in Mumbai and totally focused on her work. She is not letting the controversy surrounding her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s estate impact her professional life."

The source further added, "Karisma is fulfilling her professional commitment as usual. She is shooting for several projects. She was recently seen in Super Dancer Chapter 5 as a special guest, and even travelled for an event. And she intends to continue to do that. Because the show must go on."

What are Sunjay Kapur's children accusing Priya Sachdev of?

It is important to note that even though Karisma Kapoor is not directly involved in the legal battle over her late ex-husband's estate, she is representing her children, Samaira and Kiaan, who have both alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur (the third wife of Sunjay Kapur), has attempted to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets.

The plaintiffs further allege that they were summoned to corporate meetings of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) and asked to sign legal paperwork without being provided full transparency regarding the trust deed or associated records.

