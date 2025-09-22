REVEALED! Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor to marry Milind Chandwani on TV, says she 'manifested' big fat Indian wedding: 'My childhood dream is coming true'

Television's beloved star Avika Gor, aka Balika Vaddhu's Anandi, is getting married to Milind Chandwani on Pati Patni aur Panga on September 30. The actress called it the perfect 'big fat Indian wedding' that will be attended by her fans as well.

Actress Avika Gor, popularly known as Balika Vadhu's Anandi, has revealed the date and venue of her wedding with fiancé, Milind Chandwani. Avika and Milind are getting married on September 30, and you are invited. Confused? Let us explain. Avika and Milind will tie the knot on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Avika spoke about her wedding and added that there are days when she wakes up and reminds herself that it’s real. "I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life,” she added.

Avika also reflected on the decision of going public for the wedding celebration, and added, “I’ve been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I’ve received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this.”

Avika also recalled a memory from her childhood, and said that I always used to tell her parents that either she would do a court marriage that no one would get to know about, or it’s going to be a grand wedding that the whole world would celebrate with her. "It’s like my childhood dream is coming true with this new chapter,” he wrote.

Avika also shared the support she got from her parents about the wedding, and revealed that her mom was emotional when the wedding invite was revealed. Now, with everyone's involvement, Avika feels that it's like a 'big fat Indian wedding'. "We are yet to send out the invites, which will happen only after we visit the Siddhivinayak Mandir today (September 22), which is also the first day of Navratri, making this feeling all the more special,” Avika concluded. For the unversed, the two met at Hyderabad for the first time in 2020, and through mutual friends, they grew closer. Milind and Avika got engaged in June 2025.