'Reunion of Naagins': Tejasswi Prakash dances with Adaa Khan- Watch

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to take the mantle of 'Naagin' and soon she will impress her fans with the new season of revenge-drama fantasy show. 'Naagin 6' will go on air from 12 February, and the team recently launched the teaser of the show with 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi as the serpent, who's on the mission to curb pandemic.

Well, we have already shared our opinion on the laughable plot setting of the show. Now, we are to show you the reunion of Naagins. Previous season's leads like Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Krishna Mukherjee, Anita Hasnandani and Pearl V Puri come together for the 'Basant Panchami' special episode.

Well, even Tejasswi Prakash will join them, and during the shoot, she and Adaa also made a trending reel on Laxed's Siren beat.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal will play the male lead in the upcoming show opposite Tejasswi. Showing his excitement on being a part of ‘Naagin 6’, Simba told ANI, “I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma’am’s hit franchise ‘Naagin’! I’ve been associated with Colors for a while now and I’m glad to team up with them once again for such a special project.”

He added, “My journey in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was a memorable one, and I`m looking forward to creating new memories with ‘Naagin 6’. I will do my very best to keep my fans entertained while playing this exciting new avatar!”

Since 2015, 'Naagin' has churned out 5 seasons and now the sixth season will be helmed by Tejasswi and Simba. Earlier, a new teaser of the show was uploaded on social media, and it seems like the show will be more bizarre than all previous seasons. The promo highlights a 'virus attack' that changes the country, and how a Naagin, will safeguard the country and humanity.