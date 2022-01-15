'Respect and loyalty come first in my life': Palak Purswani speaks on her break-up with Avinash Sachdev

Television actors Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev called it quits. The duo had participated in 'Nach Baliye 9' and after dating for four years, they ended their relationship. The rumours of their breakup started floating after they 'unfollowed' each other on Instagram.

The actress confirmed the breakup with Times of India and shared her reason behind the separation. "Every relationship goes through ups and downs. There are issues...that is normal. But certain things are non-negotiable for me and those are not acceptable to me. Respect and loyalty come first in my life, even before love."

Although the actress chose not to reveal the real reason behind the split, she hinted that Avniash committed has committed a grave mistake for which he hasn't even apologised, "I don’t want to get into the details because I respect the four years that we have had together. All I know is that I am in a much better space now. I have forgiven him for something he never apologised for."

Check out Palak's latest post

Last year, around the same time, 'Chotti Bahu' actor Avinash Sachdev had kickstarted their wedding festivities and had kacchi misri ceremony. Palak had told The Times of India, "We have been wanting to take ahead our relationship and organised this ceremony, since a very long time, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed. In fact, my parents shifted to Mumbai, a few months ago from Nagpur. Both our families met and finally decided to organise kacchi misri ceremony. I'm happy that finally Avi and I will begin the new chapter of our lives."

Even Avinash talked about the kacchi misri ceremony, and said, "The kacchi misri ceremony is basically an official green signal from the families. Soon after the ceremony, I started addressing Avinash’s parents as mom and dad. It feels surreal and Avi and I can’t wait to begin this exciting new chapter of our lives."