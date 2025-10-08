Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

'Repented' Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I supported him, even when he was..'

In another episode of Rise and Fall, Dhanashree Verma got another chance to bring up his past relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, and broke down, admitting that she supported Yuzvi even when he was 'wrong'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 07:30 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Repented' Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I supported him, even when he was..'
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal
Choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma got another opportunity to bring her past relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal to her benefit at the reality show Rise and Fall. In the latest episode, Dhanashree was in a conversation with Arbaaz after his girlfriend, Nikki Tamboli, appeared as a special guest in the show. Nikki advised Arbaaz to stay away from Dhanashree as she's playing mind games and using him for her benefit.  

After Nikki's exit, Dhanashree spoke to Arbaaz about Nikki's strong dislike towards her. Verma said that she couldn’t sleep the whole night, and just kept crying as she didn’t feel good about a lot of things. Dhanashree told Arbaaz, "It has been very difficult for me to do this show. I know, a person like me who has gotten so much hate from outside, her friend is hated on the show, and I still stood by you. I never said anything other than how I have been asking you to mend your ways. You are my friend and will stay that."

To prove her point, Dhanashree again plugged in her marriage and separation from Yuzvendra Chahal. Verma admitted that she must have behaved differently for a day or two, but that was for her safety. It is because everyone asked her to maintain a distance from Arbaaz. Dhanashree further added that the least she deserved from Nikki was a 'thank you'. "I have put more effort into this friendship than necessary, but I want to step back because I have justified myself too much. I don’t want to do this. I have done this in my life, even when my partner was wrong, I supported him, and then I repented it, so I don’t want that repeated." 

This isn't the first time Dhanashree spoke about Yuzvendra. Earlier in the show, Dhanashree tried to clarify that she was the one who caught Yuzvendra cheating and still gave the relationship a chance.

