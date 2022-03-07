Remember Tapu's wife from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Here's how she looks now

The wedding of Tapu, Jethlal, and Dayaben's kid was one of the best and most liked episodes of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. The show was so entertaining that everybody who has seen it can recall it scene by scene to this day. But, in case you've forgotten, here's a quick refresher. Tapu Jethalal Gada, who is in school, decides to marry in order to get a cycle, and his father, who is opposed to child marriage, finally accepts. Tapu, played by Bhavya Gandhi, marries Tina, a really cute girl who is now a diva!

That's right, you heard it correctly. Nupur Bhatt aka Tina, Tapu's on-screen wife, is now an adult and an active social media user. Every now and again, she takes to Instagram to share some stunning images with her followers. Despite the fact that Nupur was only on the show for a few episodes, she was able to make the audience laugh with her antics.

Coming to Nupur, she enjoys a following of over 9,000 followers and her Instagram bio reads: "Living my life on God's good humour".

Take a look at Nupur’s photos and videos here:

In the same episode, Tapu marries with great excitement, and all of his neighbours attend the ceremony. Taarak, Jethlal's close friend, is against the wedding because it is illegal, but he is unable to persuade Champaklal Gada. Everything reaches its climax when it is revealed that the wedding was nothing more than Jethlal's dream.