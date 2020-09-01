Headlines

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

'Regretted losing finale in previous season': Nia Sharma reflects on winning 'Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India' trophy

Nia Sharma had entered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, she had her eyes on the trophy but she lost her chance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 07:09 PM IST

Three years back when Nia Sharma entered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, she had her eyes on the trophy but she lost her chance. Nia did not know whether she would ever be able to claim the coveted trophy. However, she finally got a second chance to fulfill her wish with the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.

Speaking about how she grew since her last season, Nia said, "The show is about your will to do something and overcoming your fears. In the previous season, I was so close to winning but I lost because I was scared of water and I lost the task. That pricked me. It was always in my head for the past three years. Now, as Naagin came to an end and I got offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, I did not know how to react. It was a great opportunity because I love the show. I said yes to it without batting an eyelid."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Further speaking about shooting for the show amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nia said, "I was not scared at all. I was not afraid of anything. Once you decide to step outside, you have to be prepared and take all necessary precautions. In fact, I had also shot for the Naagin 4 finale before Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. I had seen the kind of precautions that were taken on set so I felt relieved."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I surprised myself by winning! Because at the start, I was feeling that it was a special edition show with 10 episodes and that it would be all fun and games. I did not go with the mindset that this is a tough competition that I am going to win. I just went to have fun, wear nice clothes and just have a great time in general. But mid-season my agenda completely changed and I aimed at winning the season and I did," Nia said with determination. 

