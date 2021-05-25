'Reflected to my life experiences and performed': Sidharth Shukla on his character Agastya in 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

After two very successful seasons, ALTBalaji is back with the third season of their most lucrative franchise – Broken But Beautiful, which will see the fresh on-screen pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agastya and Rumi.

The makers had recently released a very captivating trailer of ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ which showed a roller coaster ride of emotions love, hate, obsession, despair, revenge, and jealousy.

'Broken But Beautiful 3' is the love story of Agastya Rao, an aspiring director, who falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different, and they also want different things from each other, which makes it a perfect recipe for heartache.

On essaying a complicated character for the first time, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ actor said he could really relate to his character, Agastya and is eagerly awaiting his digital debut.

"As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could really relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It's those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed,” Sidharth said in a statement.

Talking about the show, Sidharth in an earlier statement said, "I am really happy to be associated with the season three of 'Broken But Beautiful', a show which has been hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. My character Agastya is at the height of his career and the lowest point in his life at the same time. Agastya is reeling from heartbreak and gets into a self-destruction mode. His journey is full of ups and downs. I am hoping that my audience will like this intense side of me.”

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, 'Broken Beautiful 3’ also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in pivotal roles and is set to release on May 29.