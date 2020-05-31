Reel-life Sita Dipika Chikhalia reveals how she met her 'real-life Ram' Hemant Topiwala

Dipika Chikhalia gave her fans a glimpse into her love story with her real-life 'Ram' Hemant Topiwala on a movie sets

Dipika Chikhalia, who gained popularity as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', opened up about her love and married life recently. She gave her fans a glimpse into how she met her husband Hemant Topiwala while shooting for her first movie 'Sun Meri Laila'.

Dipika shared an image of her from the wedding and wrote, "All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961....my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal...."

"When we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met... After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again...to be contd... #marraige#bond#actor#movie#1st#faith#trustbeive," she added.

Here's her post:

Dipika had previously posted an image of her placing the garland on her husband Hemant's neck on their wedding day. "Just wondering do you ever want to know how I met my husband," she posted alongside the image.