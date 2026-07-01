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Ravi Kishan takes SHOCKING exit from Alliance in five days due to THIS reason; Rivva breaks down, Kunal Kemmu, Nikhil Chinapa react

Ravi Kishan had to take a volunatary exit from the show in just five days, leaving other contestants and even host Kunal Kemmu in shock.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ravi Kishan takes SHOCKING exit from Alliance in five days due to THIS reason; Rivva breaks down, Kunal Kemmu, Nikhil Chinapa react
Ravi and Rivaa Kishan in Alliance (Image source: File photo)
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Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who exited the streaming reality show 'Alliance', left the fellow contestants emotional as he signed off from the show. From his unforgettable Ravi Ki Hindi Pathshala moments to being the person everyone turned to for advice, Ravi may have left the game, but he definitely left behind a mark.

Ravi Kishan on his journey, why he took voluntary exit? 

Talking about his journey in the show, Ravi said, "Aap logo ne mujhe itna pyaar diya, itna izzat samman diya. Rivva ko pata hai mere aansu kisi ne aaj tak dekhe nahi. Maine apni duty nibhayi, main iss show mein jis liye aaya tha woh maine kiya. Ab mere duty ka call aa gaya hai, cause logon ne mujhe vote kiya hai. Main wapas Gorakhpur jaa raha hoon, wahi rehta hoon main (You all have given me so much love, so much respect and honor. Rivva knows that no one has ever seen my tears. I fulfilled my duty, I did what I came to do in this show. Now the call of duty has come, because the people have voted for me. I am going back to Gorakhpur, that's where I live)". Nikhil Chinapa admitted that he had learnt a lot from Ravi, Armaan Khera broke down while handing over his earnings to him, and Payal Gaming shared how much she would miss his presence.

Also read: Sohail Khan confirms joining Kunal Kemmu's Alliance, reveals 'main phele hafte out ho jaunga' for this reason: 'I come from a family where...'

Kunal Kemmu, Rivaa, Nikhil Chinapa

Even Kunal Kemmu couldn't help but acknowledge Ravi's impact, saying, "Miss toh bahut karenge Ravi bhaiya ko, unki energy toh hai yaar. Main bhi maanta hoon, the first day when I came, unse milke unki baatein sunke, matlab ek alag duniya mein le jaate hai (We will miss Ravi bhaiya a lot, he has such energy, you know. I also agree, the first day when I came, meeting him and listening to him, it felt like he took me to a different world)". Rivva broke down, as she said, "Yaad aa rahi hai... incomplete feel ho raha hai. Meri shakti hai wo (I'm missing him, it feels incomplete. He is my strength)".

What happens to Alliance after Ravi Kishan's exit

Following the first reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Rivva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar became the Legends. The show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu, and is available to stream on Prime Video.

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