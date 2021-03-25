Ravi Dubey deletes Instagram account for THIS reason, deets inside

Actor Ravi Dubey's latest web series 'Jamai 2.0' season 2 was very well received and earned a lot of appreciation for him. Besides this, Ravi has also been busy with his wife Sargun Mehta for the production of their TV serial 'Udaariyaan' which has been widely successful. Meanwhile, he was also shooting in Rajasthan for another of his upcoming Big budget OTT series 'Matsyakaand.'

The actor has been delivering on a very tight schedule without any breaks. So, it was natural that he would want to take a short break to refresh himself and get ready for the next assignments.

Ravi recently declared that he will be taking a break from Instagram. As per a source close to the actor, Ravi decided to take this break sometime back adding that the performer wants to spend quality time with himself and his wife. He wants time to read and rejuvenate as he has a packed schedule ahead of him.

We all agree that we need to take regular breaks in our busy lives and Ravi seems to be following the same.

We hope he is soon back in action and keeps updating his fans on social media with some behind the scenes photos and videos of him shooting for multiple projects and also giving them a glimpse of his personal life.