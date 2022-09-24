Ratan Raajputh opens up about her casting couch experience with 60-year-old producer, says 'kitna leechad...'

Ratan Rajput

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Ki Kijo star Ratan Raajputh, also known as Ratan Raajputh opens up about her casting couch experience and stated that a 60-65-year-old senior producer once asked her to compromise for better opportunities. Ratan shared this shocking incident on her vlog titled Ek bura aadmi.

In her video, Ratan recalled that in 2007, she once met a producer, who wasn't that influential, but he was quite famous. The elderly man told Raajputh that he was ready to spent Rs 4-5 lakhs on her, and give her a drastic makeover. Ratan was listening to him, and he further asked, "But main kyu karu?" Then he gave her a hint saying, "Aapko friendship karna padega." Ratan replied him saying, "Aap mere father ki umar ke ho... main friendship kaise karungi." Raajputh added that he lost cool on her, and he went on to say, "Suno... agar meri beti bhi actress banti toh uske saath bhi main sota." The actress added that she got pissed after hearing him, and left the meeting.

Watch Ratan Raajputh sharing her casting couch experience

Ratan stated that she gets angry every time, she recalls this incident. Raajputh boasts that she never compromised for work, and lived a respectable life. The actress advised strugglers, and aspiring actors not to fall into such traps, and find work on the basis of hard work. At last she said, "Kitna leechad aadmi tha... aise insaan ko marr jana chaiye. Aaj bhi mera mann karta hai, main jau waha pe, woh aadmi mil jaaye, aur main apna joota nikal kar maru."

Ratan do keep her fans entertained and enlightened by sharing her personal experiences. Earlier, Ratan recalled an incident from her early days, when she used to do theatre at Mandi House, Delhi. Ratan remembered that spine-chilling incident where her phone got snatched by petty theft, and she got stuck in a life-threatening situation.