Ratan Raajputh talks about shocking casting couch experience, claims her drink was spiked: 'He is big name in industry'

Ratan Raajputh talked about her casting couch experience and revealed a director's team called her to a shady location in Mumbai.

Television actress Ratan Raajputh, who became a household name when she appeared as the lead in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, talked about the casting couch experience in her recent interview. She recalled how she was invited by a director's team for an audition at a shady location.

The actress is quite active on social media, she often posts vlogs on YouTube. The actress mentioned that she went to a hotel in Oshiwara suburb of Mumbai for an audition. She further mentioned that she saw popular faces there, later she was called by the director’s team and said director wants to meet her as he is interacted in working with her.

She said, "I went to another hotel upstairs for the meeting. There, they kept insisting us to have a cold drink which we took a sip of even though we didn't want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. Me and my friend reached home then and I started doubting if there was something mixed in the cold drink. I was feeling a bit uneasy too."

He further mentioned, “It was a very weird place. I entered the place and saw that the whole place was a mess, the lighting was bad, there were clothes thrown around everywhere. I saw a girl there lying unconscious due to alcohol perhaps. I could sense that whatever had to happen was already done there.”

The actress further said that after seeing a guy friend with her, a man came and got angry. He asked her why she brought her boyfriend with her. She told the guy a lie and said that he is not her boyfriend but her brother. She said, “There was something in that drink which made you feel out of control even though you are conscious. We said sorry and ran away from here.”

Ratan did not name the person, she said, "I want to slap that person who did this to me. He is still a big name in the industry. They should do this to people who are willing but not trap new kids."

