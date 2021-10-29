Rashami Desai shows off her dance moves in crop top and short skirt, video goes VIRAL- WATCH

‘Uttaran’ actress Rashami Desai, who is an avid Instagram user, often stuns her fans with her pictures and videos on social media. Undoubtedly, she is a skilled dancer and her video clips on social media are proof!

Recently, Rashami shared a dance video that is doing rounds on the internet. The 'Bigg Boss 13' participant on Wednesday dropped a video of herself grooving to the song ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran’ on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a floral printed green co-ord set. Her top featured a plunging neckline and baggy sleeves, while her skirts had frills. She matched her outfit with a hat.

A number of celebrities and fans commented on the dance clip soon after Rashami dropped the sizzling video online. Reacting to Rashami's video, Gauahar Khan mentioned, “Love when u dance,” while Monalisa wrote, “wowww..” Celebrities including Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena, and Dalljiet Kaur dropped hearts under her post. Rashami's fans compared her to Michael Jackson because of her style.

For the unversed, Rashami’s personal life became the topic of discussion when she was inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. She was in the middle of controversies after breaking up with Arhaan Khan on the sets of India’s controversial reality show. She was shattered after knowing that Arhaan was already married, however, the actress collected all the broken pieces and rebuilt herself as a strong, confident woman.

On the work front, Rashami, who is looking for a national award, was last seen in the web series ‘Tandoor’.

While talking about her OTT debut, the actress told Hindustan Times, “I wanted to explore OTT as an actor as I have many dreams which I want to fulfill. I want a National Award and I am working towards it. Mujhe nahin pata kitni lambi journey hogi, kaise hoga par koshish karungi. It has been a dream for a long time. When I was doing TV, which is a beautiful platform and will remain evergreen, but every medium has its own interests, audiences, and viewership. I respect that.”