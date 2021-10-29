Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television


Rashami Desai shows off her dance moves in crop top and short skirt, video goes VIRAL- WATCH

On Wednesday, Rashami Desai dropped a video of herself grooving to the song ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran’ on Instagram.


Rashami Desai/Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya and Manisha Chauhan

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 03:14 PM IST

‘Uttaran’ actress Rashami Desai, who is an avid Instagram user, often stuns her fans with her pictures and videos on social media. Undoubtedly, she is a skilled dancer and her video clips on social media are proof!

Recently, Rashami shared a dance video that is doing rounds on the internet. The 'Bigg Boss 13' participant on Wednesday dropped a video of herself grooving to the song ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran’ on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a floral printed green co-ord set. Her top featured a plunging neckline and baggy sleeves, while her skirts had frills. She matched her outfit with a hat.

A number of celebrities and fans commented on the dance clip soon after Rashami dropped the sizzling video online. Reacting to Rashami's video, Gauahar Khan mentioned, “Love when u dance,” while Monalisa wrote, “wowww..” Celebrities including Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena, and Dalljiet Kaur dropped hearts under her post. Rashami's fans compared her to Michael Jackson because of her style.

For the unversed, Rashami’s personal life became the topic of discussion when she was inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. She was in the middle of controversies after breaking up with Arhaan Khan on the sets of India’s controversial reality show. She was shattered after knowing that Arhaan was already married, however, the actress collected all the broken pieces and rebuilt herself as a strong, confident woman.

On the work front, Rashami, who is looking for a national award, was last seen in the web series ‘Tandoor’.

Related Photos

Rashami Desai raises the temperature in white bikini, drops hot photos from Maldives vacay

Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharjee sizzle in sexy outfits in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house- see photos

While talking about her OTT debut, the actress told Hindustan Times, “I wanted to explore OTT as an actor as I have many dreams which I want to fulfill. I want a National Award and I am working towards it. Mujhe nahin pata kitni lambi journey hogi, kaise hoga par koshish karungi. It has been a dream for a long time. When I was doing TV, which is a beautiful platform and will remain evergreen, but every medium has its own interests, audiences, and viewership. I respect that.”