Rashami Desai shares pics in beautiful lehenga, fans are all hearts

Television actress Rashami Desai can stun her fans with her looks. She has a huge fan following on social media, therefore, she often shares her pictures and videos I order to keep her fans updated.

Rashami Desai on Sunday took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures in a lehenga. She is looking very pretty in all the photos. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Vintage soul.” The pictures have been doing rounds on social media. Her fans have dropped hearts in the comment section. One of them wrote, “So pretty in purpl.” The second one mentioned, “Beautiful princess.”

Take a look:

Rashami was last seen inside the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. Rashmi shared a strong bond with Umar Riaz, her co-contestant, in the house. The duo used to spend a lot of time together. Rashami Desai was also seen instigating Umar Riaz against Karan Kundrra. She told Umar, “KK ki jitni madad tumne ki hai, maine hardly dekha hai ki usne tumahri ki hai (Karan has not helped you enough, in comparison to how much you’ve helped him),” in one of the promo videos. However, they sorted out things later.

Meanwhile, Karan proposed Tejaswwi and said, “In 12 hafton mein mujhe apne baare mein mujhe itni saari cheezen pata chali hain. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki ek ladki meri zindagi mein itni saare differences la sakti hai (In these 12 months, I got to know so much about myself. I wasn't aware that a girl can make so much difference in my life).”

For the unversed, Rashami’s personal life became the topic of discussion when she was a contestant inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. On the sets of India’s controversial reality show, Rashami broke up with Arhaan Khan who was already married. After knowing that Arhaan was married and have a child, the actress was shattered. She somehow collected all the broken pieces and rebuilt herself as a strong, confident, and bold woman.

On the work front, Rashami made her digital debut with the web series ‘Tandoor’. Alongside Rashami, Tanuj Virwani was also seen as the lead actor.