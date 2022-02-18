Rashami Desai's reaction to tumbling paparazzo wins the internet

Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, and Neha Bhasin are the new trio of best friends in telly town. They like to hang out together, make trending reels, and pull each other legs on the digital world. Recently, Rajiv and Neha went out with Desai on her birthday dinner at an eatery, and they happily posed before the media as well.

See Rashami, Rajiv, and Neha posing for paps

Image source: Viral Bhayani

While capturing them, one of the photographers fall down and Rashami instantly stepped forward to help and advised him to be careful.

Watch Rashami helping photographer

After the video of Rashami surfaced on social media, the actress got love from the netizens. "Rashami ko dekh kar koi bhi ulat jayega," claimed one fan. Another user said, "Rashami is looking (fire emojis) so camera fail." "Looking like a dream," hailed one user. "Queen Rashami ko dekke koyi bhi gir jayega. such a fairy she is" asserted one fan.

Umar Riaz shared a reel on his Instagram, where he's dancing on 'Pushpa: The Rise' song 'Oo Antava' with Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, and singer Neha Bhasin. Umar grooves on the song, Neha Bhasin steps in, and he calls Rashmi Desai. They all grove on the song, and Rajiv jumps into the frame. Rashami and others pull Rajiv back and gradually, the song takes a hilarious turn.

Check out the video

Rashami was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 15' and she got evicted a day before the grand finale. She was accompanied by Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.