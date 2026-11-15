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Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali wedding

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Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali wedding

Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. The couple got engaged in September 2025. This is Nandish's second marriage after his divorce from Rashami Desai in 2016.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

Rashami Desai's ex-husband Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee in traditional Bengali wedding
Nandish Singh Sandhu marries Kavita Banerjee
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Television actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14. The intimate celebration was attended by their family members and close friends. Kavita looked beautiful in a traditional red and cream Banarasi saree, while Nandish opted for a cream dhoti and kurta for the occasion. The wedding festivities also included haldi and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a sangeet evening.

The wedding comes more than a year after Nandish and Kavita got engaged in a private roka ceremony. The couple exchanged rings on September 5, 2025, but chose to keep the news under wraps for a month before making their engagement public.

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Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee acting careeer

Kavita has appeared in several television shows, including Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi. Nandish, meanwhile, has an extensive body of work across television, films and OTT, with projects such as Uttaran, Jubilee, Super 30, Taskaree, Undekhi and Phir Subah Hogi to his credit.

Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai marriage and divorce

This is Nandish's second marriage. The actor was previously married to his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai. The two tied the knot in 2012, but reports of trouble in their marriage surfaced in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. Their separation also attracted considerable public attention after Rashami accused Nandish of physical and mental abuse.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 700 crore in India

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