Rashami Desai opens up about being brought up by a single mother, says she couldn't afford to pay for dance class

Television actress and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai recently opened up about being brought up by a single mother and the struggles that she faced before she earned a name for herself.

In a recent interview, Rashami said that though she loved dancing, her mother Rasila Desai could not afford the fee of Rs 350 for her dance class. Rashami said that her mother, who was a teacher in a government school, told the dance teacher that she was not in a position to pay the entire fee as she was a single mother, "I started with Bharatnatyam and I was shifted to Bollywood dance in the third year," she said.

On the other hand, Rasila said that she changed her daughter’s name from Shivani to Divya to Rashami, because she was scared of her family and society’s reaction to her taking up acting as a profession. "I was a single parent, I did not have a husband to support me. Also, in our caste, she was the first woman to enter this field. Our entire family was very educated and did not think of acting as a career. But, I supported her. I was scared of my family and society, so I changed her name. But my sister was there to support me throughout," she said.

Rashami, who is known for shows such as Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, was recently seen on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with then-boyfriend and actor Arhaan Khan and winner Sidharth Shukla became one of the talking points of the show. They broke up after the show ended.