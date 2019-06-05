Rashami Desai not offered Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13': TV actor unaware how rumour started

Salman Khan's Television show 'Bigg Boss 13' first came in news when it was announced that there would be no commoners in the house. The decision was taken after the last season, when peple started doubting the concept, and claimed that the commoners too had connections in the industry.

'Bigg Boss 13' was then in news after it was being touted that Salman Khan plans to bring a female co-host in this season. It is being reported that he would let the lady take the centre stage. The decision was reportedly taken in order to bring freshness to the show.

It was also being reported that the show would bring Tik Tok celebrities in the house. Apart from them news reports suggested that Zareen Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Vivek Dahiya, Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Patel, Navjyot Gurudutta of MTV Roadies fame and PWD officer Reena Dwivedi have been roped in for the show.

In another news, it was being reported that 'Bigg Boss 13' would come to Mumbai from Lonavala. The decision was taken so that it could be convenient for Salman Khan to shoot the show as well as go ahead with his movie Inshallah's schedule.