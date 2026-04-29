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Rashami Desai is proud 'single woman', admits failing several times, but says 'I have never done anything I am not ready for'

Rashami Desai has opened up about facing several failures, but overcoming them, and living life on her own terms.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 12:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rashami Desai is proud 'single woman', admits failing several times, but says 'I have never done anything I am not ready for'
Rashami Desai
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Tagging herself “a single woman, strong-headed,” actress Rashami Desai has talked about moving ahead without compromise, dreaming without limits, and building a career on her own terms. Wearing resilience like a badge of honour, Rashami told IANS: “Changes are a part of life. I think it's the only constant. There's a saying that everything is temporary, so change is a part of that lifestyle that we all carry... I have just learned one thing, which is 'keep moving on'." 

Challenge yourself, leave the rest to God's will: Rashami Desai

She further said, "The more you move forward, the more you will want to adopt new things and have big dreams,” said Rashami, who added that there's nothing wrong with dreaming big. There is nothing wrong with dreaming because there's no budgeting in it, no tax, no GST, nothing. No limitation. So try to challenge yourself at every step and do your best. All I can say is: learn the best and do the best. That's all you can do. The rest is God's will."

Rashami Desai admits her failures 

The 40-year-old actress has tasted her share of failures. "I have fallen many times. I have seen both success and failure. People learn from failures, and so have I. I am a single woman, but I am strong-headed. I never give up." The actress, who shot to fame playing Tapasya in the show Uttaran, spoke about how she built her career on her own terms.

Rashami Desai's latest Instagram post

Rashami Desai on living life on her terms

Dil Se Dil Tak actress further emphasized that she won't do anything that will make her uncomfortable. Deasi said, "I have never done anything I am not comfortable with or not ready for. I have always worked on my own terms and conditions. If I don't feel convinced, if I don't like it, I don't do it. I have a certain way of working, a pattern and style, and I like following that." 

Rashami also shared her thoughts about not taking the audience for granted and reinventing yourself to surprise your fans. Rashami asserted, "Because I believe that if you fool your audience, your career will be short. You have to keep changing. You need to be very interesting. People should want to know you and like you. So I like to keep educating myself with new things as well." Rashami has also been a part of Bigg Boss 13, and her fights with Sidharth Shukla are still being remembered among the most intense moments in the house.

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