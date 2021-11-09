Rashami Desai burns up the internet with her BOLD photos in short dress

Popular television actress Rashami Desai, known for portraying Tapasya in ‘Uttaran’, often grabs attention because of adorable social media posts. A few days back, the actress went on a trip to the Maldives and set the internet on fire with her hot posts.

‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Rashami Desai on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped her sexy throwback pictures from the Maldives. She shared a series of pictures on social media in which she can be seen wearing a multi-colour Zara dress. She matched her dress with a grey-light brown hat. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Slat in the air. Sand in my hair.”

As soon as she posted her pictures, a number of her fans and celebrities started commenting on them. Television actress and model Kanika Mann wrote, “Arre re.” One of her fans mentioned, “Just so beautiful, you model!!! We absolutely love your outfits! Perfect styling as always. Totally rocking it! Have a fabulous day!” While another fan wrote, “Rashmi u deserve 40.4M followers.”

Earlier, Rashami had posted a dance video of herself grooving to the song ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran’ on Instagram. In the video, she was seen wearing a floral printed green co-ord set. Her top featured a plunging neckline and baggy sleeves, while her skirts had frills. At that time also, she matched her outfit with a hat.

For the unversed, Rashami’s personal life became the topic of discussion when she was a contestant inside the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house. On the sets of India’s controversial reality show, Rashami broke up with Arhaan Khan who was already married. After knowing that Arhaan was married and have a child, the actress was shattered. She somehow collected all the broken pieces and rebuilt herself as a strong, confident, and bold woman.

On the work front, Rashami made her digital debut with the web series ‘Tandoor’. Alongside Rashami, Tanuj Virwani was also seen as the lead actor.