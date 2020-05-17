Rashami Desai becomes first Indian TV actress to collaborate with Google, gets congratulatory messages from fans

Television actress Rashami Desai, last remembered for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', has now become the first Indian Television actress to collaborate with Google. Soon after, Rashami's fans congratulated her and started trending 'Congratulations Rashami Desai' on Twitter for a long time.

Rashami, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor-produced show 'Naagin 4', will feature in cameos by Google. For the uninitiated, Rashami would answer most asked questions about her on Google, and then after, post her videos there directly. The videos would featuire every time any person searches for her name on Google.

"You fought battles, overcome obstacles. You had a goal, gave it your soul. You worked hard, went the extra yard. You gave it your all, you stand tall," wrote a fan congratulating the actress for the feat.

Here are some of the tweets:

Meanwhile, Rashami has been spending her lockdown catching up on the lost time with her family after her lockdown in the 'Bigg Boss' house. She often keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day life through Instagram and her own app.