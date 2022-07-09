Raqesh Bapat slams netizens questioning his break up with Shamita Shetty, pens hard-hitting note

Credit: Raqesh Bapat/Instagram

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty made headlines when they were inside Big Boss OTT house, the two started dating after confessing love to each other. The news of their breakup circulated everywhere when they stepped outside their house.

On Friday, Raqesh Bapat penned took to Instagram and penned a long note related to break-up. Sharing a solo photo, he wrote, “Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom ? Who is wearing what ? Whose family is better or worse ? Who is taking a stand for whom?”

He continued, “Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in ? What is my long term vision for myself and my family and for people I can help? What are my long term goals? What are my short term goals ? What is my personal cash flow and how do i save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self talk ? Is it that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it”

One of the fan pages commented, “Kaha tha na....ITS TIME TO BREAK YOUR SILENCE & END THIS TROLL GAME once and for ALL.......ThanQ Raqu for again guiding everyone in the righr direction.” The second one mentioned, “This is what we call taking stand nd being fearless... not like others who claim to be fearless.” The third one mentioned, “You have the right words at the right time. I wonder why you keep saying you are bad with words! Hmmm thank you Baptu. Love always.”

Earlier in March, there were reports of their break-up, and then the duo dismissed it. There were reports of the couple parting their ways due to other commitments. This article came to the duo's notice, and they both quashed the reports by posting the article image on their Instagram stories and said, "We request you not to believe in any sorts of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone."

On Valentine's Day, Shamita had uploaded a boomerang video with her beau, and Raqesh had shared a romantic video with her celebrating the occasion. Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, with whom he was married for eight years from 2011 to 2019, had also reacted to his video. She had commented, "Be blessed you both!" and had added four evil eyes emojis in the comments section.