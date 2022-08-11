Raqesh Bapat reacts to ex-wife Ridhi Dogra being mercilessly trolled for his break up with Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat- Shamita Shetty- Ridhi Dogra

Days after Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty announced their break-up officially, #ShaRa fans trolled Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra as the reason behind the split of their favourite couple. Even Ridhi earlier shared that she's getting hatred on her social media. Now Raqesh has opened up on Dogra getting trolled and agreed with the fact that 'she has been getting the crap for no reason.'

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Bapat sounded puzzled as he asked, "I don’t know why people think this (Ridhi is the reason behind their breakup). When there’s no truth to the fact. And it hurts me when somebody talks this way to a dear person of mine." The Tum Bin star further added, "She has been getting the crap from the audience for no reason. ’No third person can break a relationship; it is only two people. It is between them if they can work it out or not. It’s totally up to them. Anybody coming in is not a reason for a breakup."

Raqesh admitted that he shared great chemistry with Shamita, but he realised that their nature and their perception of life aren't the same. "The phase was one of the most beautiful phases of my life, I won’t deny that. We met in a space where we were supposed to work. That’s why we wanted to come out and see what’s the real equation (between us). We realised not all people are the same where nature is concerned, and the way you look at life."

Raqesh announced their break up on his Instagram. He wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support." Raqesh continued, "Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out." Bapat further added that this news will be a heartbreaker to their fans, but he sought support for them as individuals. "I am mindful that this will break yours heart but hope you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support (folding hands emoji)". At last, he mentioned about their upcoming music video, "This music video is dedicated to all of you." For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh come together during Bigg Boss OTT and their love blossomed during Bigg Boss 15.