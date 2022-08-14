Raqesh Bapat opens up about his break-up with Shamita Shetty, says 'everybody goes through...'

Credit: File photo

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who confessed love for each other during their stints in Bigg Boss OTT, have now parted ways. Their fans addressed them ShaRa and loved the couple when they were inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

However, months after coming out of Bigg Boss house, the couple announced their breakup on social media. While informing fans about the relationship status, Raqesh wrote, “In his prolonged post, Raqesh wrote, "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the beautiful Shara family for all the love and support." Raqesh continued, "Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways, however, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out.”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Raqesh and Shamita opened up on their breakup. Raqesh stated said, “I think it is mutual respect. We are in a good space now. And right now, it is very important that we concentrate on the career that we have; Make our families proud and make ourself proud; Because we have a long journey and then finally, when you get something, you don't want to waste it. Yes, things work out, things don't work out. It is life and everybody goes through that and that's ok I feel and I think we both are in a space where we are fortunate to have gone through so many experiences and I think we have dealt with it. And that's something we both and our familes should be proud of and that's what matters at the end of it.”

Shamita stated, “Ya. I mean likewise. Whatever he just said but at the end of the day, we are not like teenagers. We are two mature people who kind of understand the situation. We understand each other and I think both of us, mutually decided whatever we did and we'd much rather be friends and be happy individually than mess things up.”