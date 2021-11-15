Raqesh Bapat finally opens up on his sudden exit from ‘Bigg Boss 15’

The latest 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode was a letdown for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's fans. Salman Khan informed Shamita about her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat's exit, and she was furious for not being aware of the situation. According to recent reports, After Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty may possibly be leaving the show due to health concerns too.

Now, Rakesh Bapat has opened up on his exit and released a statement on Instagram

He wrote, “To My Family, I call all of you family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and s0 much positivity. Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first! I've formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named "ShaRa'.

He added, We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the Lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing.....Remember if it wasn't for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper good bye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit! Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a life time as I'm looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you!Que Sera Sera...Lots of Love, RaQ”